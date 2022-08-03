Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi SGR helps increase environmental awareness

Aug. 2, 2022

NAIROBI, Aug. 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which has just celebrated its fifth anniversary of safe operation, has shown that infrastructure construction could be environmentally friendly.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway passes through nature reserves such as the Nairobi National Park and Tsavo National Park. In order to reduce the impact on the environment, a series of measures have been taken during the design and construction of the railway such as bypassing the mangroves, which help keep the mangroves flourishing in the last five years.

Besides, a total of 14 large wildlife passages and 79 bridges have been set up along the entire railway in consideration of the living habits and migration paths of wild animals. Large animal passages with the height of over 6.5 meters were constructed beneath the track for large animals such as elephants and giraffes to get through. Fences are set up on both sides of the line to prevent animals from passing through and reduce the chance of collisions between animals and trains.

A passenger train runs on the Tsavo River Super Major Bridge near the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, on July 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the Nairobi National Park Super Major Bridge equipped with noise deflectors in Nairobi, Kenya. (Afristar/Handout via Xinhua)

Several buffaloes pass through the animal passages of the Nairobi National Park Super Major Bridge equipped with noise deflectors in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A freight train runs on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway track in Mombasa, Kenya, on July 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Photo taken on July 28, 2022 shows two baboons near a fence next to the Mombasa-Nairobi railway track in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Several buffaloes are seen under the Nairobi National Park Super Major Bridge equipped with noise deflectors in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A freight train runs on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway track bypassing the mangroves in Mombasa, Kenya, on July 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A zebra passes through the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway animal passage near the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, on Feb. 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

