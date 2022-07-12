Bridge of Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway under construction
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the construction site of a bridge of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Photos
