Bridge of Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway under construction

Xinhua) 09:58, July 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the construction site of a bridge of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

