First tunnel along Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway completes construction

Xinhua) 10:21, June 26, 2022

Technicians work in the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. The Yongling No. 2 tunnel on Saturday fully completed its construction. It is the first tunnel that saw construction completed along the under-construction Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway.

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An excavator works in the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An excavator works in the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An excavator works in the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An excavator works in the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows the construction site of the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Workers celebrate the completion of the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

