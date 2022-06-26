First tunnel along Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway completes construction
Technicians work in the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. The Yongling No. 2 tunnel on Saturday fully completed its construction. It is the first tunnel that saw construction completed along the under-construction Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway.
The 430.1-km-long Shenyang-Changbai Mountain railroad kicked off its construction in July 2021 with a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows the construction site of the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China. The Yongling No. 2 tunnel on Saturday fully completed its construction. It is the first tunnel that saw construction completed along the under-construction Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway.
Workers celebrate the completion of the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China, June 25, 2022. The Yongling No. 2 tunnel on Saturday fully completed its construction. It is the first tunnel that saw construction completed along the under-construction Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway.
Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China. The Yongling No. 2 tunnel on Saturday fully completed its construction. It is the first tunnel that saw construction completed along the under-construction Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway.
Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows the Yongling No. 2 tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Shenyang with the Changbai Mountains in northeast China. The Yongling No. 2 tunnel on Saturday fully completed its construction. It is the first tunnel that saw construction completed along the under-construction Shenyang-Changbai Mountain high-speed railway.
