Beijing Fengtai Railway Station ready to be put into service

Xinhua) 15:54, June 17, 2022

Workers are seen at Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Staff members work at the waiting hall to prepare for the operation of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the exterior view of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the waiting hall of the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the ticket barriers of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member walks on the platform at Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the way entering and leaving Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Technicians adjust the escalators to prepare for the operation of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

