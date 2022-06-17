Beijing Fengtai Railway Station ready to be put into service
Workers are seen at Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Workers are seen at Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Staff members work at the waiting hall to prepare for the operation of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the exterior view of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the waiting hall of the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the ticket barriers of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A staff member walks on the platform at Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the way entering and leaving Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Technicians adjust the escalators to prepare for the operation of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Workers are seen at Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, which will be put into service soon, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to complete world’s first railway loop around a desert in Xinjiang
- Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway to open to traffic, marks connection of world’s first desert railway loop line
- Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway to be fully operational in late June
- Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway under construction
- China's rail-freight volume refreshes single-month record in May
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.