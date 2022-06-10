Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway under construction

Xinhua) 09:13, June 10, 2022

Workers take measurement before concreting a pier at the construction site of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 9, 2022.

The railway links Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province and Xi'an, capital of the neighboring Shaanxi Province. It is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to within an hour.

Upon completion, the railway service is expected to shorten travel time from Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, to Xi'an to approximately 2.5 hours from 4.5 hours.

This high-speed railway will help accelerate the economic development of the areas along the railway line. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

