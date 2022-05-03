Home>>
China's railway passenger, cargo transport expands in 2021
(Xinhua) 09:59, May 03, 2022
BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger and cargo transport recorded steady growth in 2021, according to data from the National Railway Administration.
The country's railway handled over 2.61 billion passenger trips last year, surging 18.5 percent year on year, according to a report released by the administration.
More than 4.77 billion tonnes of cargo were transported by China's railway in 2021, up 4.9 percent from the previous year.
China's railway fixed-asset investment stood at 748.9 billion yuan (113.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, the report said.
Operation mileage of the country's railway hit 150,000 km last year, including 40,000 km of high-speed railways.
