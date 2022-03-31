Languages

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Circular railway in Guiyang put into service

(Ecns.cn) 08:31, March 31, 2022

A performer stages Sichuan opera face changing show for passengers on a train in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 30, 2022. (Photo: China New Service/Qu Honglun)

Ring road fast railway is officially put into operation today in Guiyang, marking the first inter-city ring rail line in Guizhou. It takes about 1.26 hours to complete the whole journey of 113 kilometers.


