Railway linking Beijing with Binhai New Area of Tianjin under construction
Aerial photo shows Zhouliang Station of a railway linking Beijing with the Binhai New Area of Tianjin in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 26, 2022. With a length of about 172 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the second intercity express railway linking Beijing with the Binhai New Area of Tianjin is expected to cut travel time between the two areas to 57 minutes. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
