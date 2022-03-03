The first cargo train on China-Lao railway begins journey

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:22, March 03, 2022

The first cargo train on China-Lao railway pulls out of the Xiaonanya railway logistic center in Southwest China's Chongqing on March 2. The train is carrying chemicals, construction materials, machines and daily necessities worth about 4 million yuan ($633,068.67) in 37 containers. With the opening of the China-Lao railway to traffic, cargo transportation time from Chongqing to Vientiane has shrunk to about five days from 10. [Photo/Xinhua]

