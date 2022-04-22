Home>>
Track laying for Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway kicks off
(People's Daily App) 10:58, April 22, 2022
Track laying for the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia, started on Wednesday. The railway, jointly built by China and Indonesia, is scheduled to be put into operation in June 2023.
