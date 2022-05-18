China introduces 358 km of new high-speed rail in first four months
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China put 581 km of new railway lines into service in the first four months of the year, including 358 km of high-speed railway, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.
The country saw 157.46 billion yuan (about 23.21 billion U.S. dollars) in fixed asset railway investment in the period, up 0.6 percent year on year, according to the group.
While coordinating their work with epidemic control efforts, China's rail constructors have actively promoted the implementation of rail projects among the 102 major projects listed in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan, such as the building of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and capacity expansion of the China-Europe freight trains.
China's rail cargo volume rose 10.1 percent year on year and hit a record high of 330 million tonnes in April, earlier data showed.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- China's railway passenger, cargo transport expands in 2021
- Track laying for Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway kicks off
- China's fixed-asset railway investment exceeds 106 bln yuan in Q1
- China's Guangxi launches cross-border freight train via China-Laos Railway
- Circular railway in Guiyang put into service
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.