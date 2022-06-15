Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway to be fully operational in late June

Xinhua) 08:34, June 15, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the Wushan Railway Station in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on the high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway will be fully operational in late June, cutting the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to 4 hours and upgrading the high-speed railway network in central China and southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

