Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway to be fully operational in late June
Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the Wushan Railway Station in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on the high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway will be fully operational in late June, cutting the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to 4 hours and upgrading the high-speed railway network in central China and southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the Wushan Railway Station in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on the high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway will be fully operational in late June, cutting the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to 4 hours and upgrading the high-speed railway network in central China and southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A staff member works on a train during a trial operation of the Chongqing-Wushan section of the high-speed railway linking Chongqing, southwest China, and Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, June 14, 2022. The Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway will be fully operational in late June, cutting the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to 4 hours and upgrading the high-speed railway network in central China and southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A bullet train stops at the Wushan Railway Station in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 14, 2022, during a trial operation of the Chongqing-Wushan section of the high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway will be fully operational in late June, cutting the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to 4 hours and upgrading the high-speed railway network in central China and southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A bullet train stops at the Wushan Railway Station in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 13, 2022, during a trial operation of the Chongqing-Wushan section of the high-speed railway linking Chongqing and Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway will be fully operational in late June, cutting the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to 4 hours and upgrading the high-speed railway network in central China and southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway under construction
- China's rail-freight volume refreshes single-month record in May
- China introduces 358 km of new high-speed rail in first four months
- China's railway passenger, cargo transport expands in 2021
- Track laying for Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway kicks off
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.