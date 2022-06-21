Beijing Fengtai Railway Station put into operation

June 21, 2022

Train G601 departs from Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2022. The largest passenger railway hub in Asia was put into operation Monday in Beijing as a four-year reconstruction breathes new life into the Chinese capital's oldest railway station. With a gross floor area of nearly 400,000 square meters, or 56 standard football pitches, Beijing Fengtai Railway Station has 32 rail tracks and 32 platforms and is able to accommodate a maximum of 14,000 passengers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

