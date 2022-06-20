We Are China

Beijing-Wuhan high-speed rail reaches 350 km/h

Ecns.cn) 16:24, June 20, 2022

A high-speed train is about to depart from the Wuhan railway station to Beijing in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

The high-speed rail linking Beijing with Wuhan started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h on Monday.

A train attendant welcomes passengers on the platform at the Wuhan railway station to Beijing in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

