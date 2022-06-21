Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway starts full operation

Xinhua) 08:35, June 21, 2022

Aerial photo shows train G3401 departs from Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 20, 2022. With a total length of 1,068 km, the Zhengzhou-Chongqing High-speed Railway started full operation on Monday. Through the line, travel time from Chongqing to Zhengzhou can be shortened from around 8 hours to 4 hours 23 minutes at the top speed, while the shortest time from Chongqing to Beijing will be cut from more than 20 hours to less than 7 hours. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

