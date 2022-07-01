Zhuzhou Railway Station resumes operation after upgrade
Passengers prepare to board a train at Zhuzhou Railway Station in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2022. Zhuzhou Railway Station resumed operation on Friday after its upgrade and enlargement construction starting from Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2022 shows a view of Zhuzhou Railway Station after construction in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. Zhuzhou Railway Station resumed operation on Friday after its upgrade and enlargement construction starting from Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
