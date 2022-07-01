Zhuzhou Railway Station resumes operation after upgrade

Xinhua) 16:31, July 01, 2022

Passengers prepare to board a train at Zhuzhou Railway Station in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2022. Zhuzhou Railway Station resumed operation on Friday after its upgrade and enlargement construction starting from Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

