Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in SW China to be put into operation

Xinhua) 08:29, July 20, 2022

A bullet train runs for trial on the Lancang River super major bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

The Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway will soon be put into operation, putting an end to Baoshan's status as a place with no rail links.

With a length of 330 kilometers, the Dali-Ruili Railway is a major project in China's railway network construction plan. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A bullet train stops at the Yongping County Railway Station along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

In this aerial photo, a bullet train runs on the Lancang River super major bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

Railway crew perform aboard a bullet train running for trial along the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the Lancang River super major bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In this aerial photo, a bullet train runs for trial on a bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

In this aerial photo, a bullet train runs for trial on a bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

A bullet train runs for trial on a bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

Railway crew pose for a photo aboard a bullet train running for trial along the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the Yongping County Railway Station along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

