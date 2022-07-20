Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in SW China to be put into operation
A bullet train runs for trial on the Lancang River super major bridge along the Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2022.
The Dali-Baoshan section of Dali-Ruili Railway will soon be put into operation, putting an end to Baoshan's status as a place with no rail links.
With a length of 330 kilometers, the Dali-Ruili Railway is a major project in China's railway network construction plan. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
