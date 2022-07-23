Baoshan in SW China no longer city without rail links
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on a bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
With a total length of 330 kilometers, the Dali-Ruili Railway is a major project under the national medium- and long-term railway network plan. The railway's Dali-Baoshan section stretches about 133 kilometers with a designed speed of 140 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Photo taken with a drone on July 22, 2022 shows the Xishansi grand bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a freight train running on the Xishansi grand bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on a bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a freight train running in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a Fuxing bullet train running in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a freight train running on a grand bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the Baoshan Railway Station in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the Lancang River grand bridge (middle) in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway, along with a China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline (front) and the Jihong bridge (back), in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the Lancang River grand bridge (middle) in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway, along with the Jihong bridge (front) and a China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline (back), in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Photo taken with a drone on July 22, 2022 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on a bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the Xishansi grand bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on the Lancang River grand bridge in the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province is no longer a city without rail links after the Dali-Baoshan section of the Dali-Ruili Railway officially went into operation on Friday.
