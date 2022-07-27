Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway under construction in NE China

Xinhua) 10:40, July 27, 2022

Workers operate at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 25, 2022. Crossing permafrost regions, the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway will total approximately 300 kilometers, connecting the cities of Harbin, Suihua, and Yichun. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows workers at the construction site of a super major bridge along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows workers at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows workers at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows workers at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows workers at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows the construction site of a super major bridge along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A worker operates at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 25, 2022. Crossing permafrost regions, the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway will total approximately 300 km with a designed speed of 250 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers operate at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 25, 2022.

Workers operate at a beam fabrication yard in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 25, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows the construction site of a super major bridge along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

