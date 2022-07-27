Yiyang-Changsha section of Changde-Yiyang-Changsha high-speed railway to open to traffic

Xinhua) 11:32, July 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a view of the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province.

The Yiyang-Changsha section of the Changde-Yiyang-Changsha high-speed railway will soon open to traffic with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. This will significantly reduce travel time between Yiyang and the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan city cluster. Following the rail section's operation, all the 14 cities and prefectures in Hunan Province will have access to high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A test train is seen at the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2022.

A staff member works at the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2022.

Staff members clean the floor at the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a view of the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province.

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows the waiting hall of the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province.

A test train is about to depart from Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2022.

A staff member inspects the waiting hall of the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a view of the Yiyang South Railway Station in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province.

