Hukou tunnel of Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway drilled through in east China

Xinhua) 13:33, August 21, 2022

Constructors celebrate the drill-through of the Hukou tunnel of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The Hukou tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou cities was drilled through on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

