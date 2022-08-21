Hukou tunnel of Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway drilled through in east China
Constructors celebrate the drill-through of the Hukou tunnel of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The Hukou tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou cities was drilled through on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Constructors work at the Hukou tunnel of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The Hukou tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou cities was drilled through on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A constructor works at the Hukou tunnel of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The Hukou tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou cities was drilled through on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the Hukou tunnel of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, . The Hukou tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou cities was drilled through on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Constructors work at the Hukou tunnel of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The Hukou tunnel of the high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou cities was drilled through on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Track laying of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway begins in Guangxi
- Over 1 mln tonnes of goods transported on China-Laos Railway
- Bullet trains for Jakarta-Bandung Railway roll off assembly line
- In pics: construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station
- Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi SGR helps increase environmental awareness
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.