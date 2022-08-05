In pics: construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station

Xinhua) 08:53, August 05, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

