In pics: construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Workers work at the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Workers work at the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the construction site of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The main structure in phase one of the construction has been accomplished. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi SGR helps increase environmental awareness
- Over 2,000 km of new railway put into service across China in H1
- Yiyang-Changsha section of Changde-Yiyang-Changsha high-speed railway to open to traffic
- Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway under construction in NE China
- Baoshan in SW China no longer city without rail links
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.