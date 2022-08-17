Track laying of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway begins in Guangxi
Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the track laying work on the Longjiang River grand bridge of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway (Guangxi section) in Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The railway track laying work of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, designed with a speed of 350 km per hour, began in Hechi of Guangxi on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the Longjiang River grand bridge of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway (Guangxi section) in Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The railway track laying work of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, designed with a speed of 350 km per hour, began in Hechi of Guangxi on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
