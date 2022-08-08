Home>>
Bullet trains for Jakarta-Bandung Railway roll off assembly line
(People's Daily App) 11:12, August 08, 2022
China's high-speed bullet trains for the 142-kilometer Indonesian Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway rolled off the assembly line in Qingdao, Shandong Province on Friday. It is China's first high-speed bullet train export with a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour (km/h).
