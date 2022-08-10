Languages

Archive

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Home>>

Black-necked cranes spotted in wetland park of Tibetan Plateau

(Ecns.cn) 15:48, August 10, 2022

Black-necked cranes wander at Yanglong Wetland Park at Qilian county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The black-necked crane is endemic to the Tibetan Plateau. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories