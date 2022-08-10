Home>>
Black-necked cranes spotted in wetland park of Tibetan Plateau
(Ecns.cn) 15:48, August 10, 2022
Black-necked cranes wander at Yanglong Wetland Park at Qilian county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The black-necked crane is endemic to the Tibetan Plateau. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
