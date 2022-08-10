Tibet's Lhasa launches city-wide COVID-19 testing

Xinhua

LHASA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, launched city-wide nucleic acid testing on Monday night after the city reported 18 positive COVID-19 tests.

According to the analysis on the positive tests and the virus gene sequencing results, the current outbreak was caused by the Omicron subvariant BA.2.76.

Lhasa has so far designated one area as high-risk for COVID-19 and 15 as medium-risk, said Yan Zhouzhong, deputy director of the Lhasa municipal health commission, at a press briefing Tuesday.

The high- and medium-risk areas in Lhasa are currently under static management. The city has temporarily closed bars, KTV bars, internet bars and other public gathering places. Scenic spots in the city, such as the Potala Palace, Norbulingka and the Tibet Museum, also suspended services from Tuesday.

