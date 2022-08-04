Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan provocative, unjustified

Following the visit of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region, the emerging situation there has become quite tense. Despite advanced warnings, the U.S. politician went ahead with her visit and offended 1.4 billion Chinese. The fervent anger and anxiety of the Chinese public are now well understood. All peace-loving nations and individuals stand with China and condemn U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's actions.

On August 2, in disregard of China's solemn representations and firm opposition, U.S. House Speaker Pelosi went ahead with her visit to China's Taiwan region. The move has gravely violated the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, gravely undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impacted the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and sent a seriously wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the move.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is the premise for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the U.S., and is also the political foundation of China-U.S. relations. The U.S. has made a solemn commitment to China on the Taiwan question, but in its actual actions, it has constantly upgraded substantive relations and official exchanges with Taiwan, emboldened and supported "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, attempted to use Taiwan to contain China, and severely undermined the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese government and the Chinese people have taken and will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to firmly safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

The Taiwan question bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. For China, there is zero room for compromise and not an inch to give. The Anti-Secession Law has made clear stipulations on major issues including upholding the one-China principle, deterring separatist moves toward "Taiwan independence" and opposing interference in the Taiwan question by external forces. The stance of the Chinese government and the Chinese people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm will of over 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any attempt to obstruct China's complete reunification and great national rejuvenation is doomed to fail.

Being the Iron Clad and closest friend of China, Pakistan always stood with China at all times. At this moment, Pakistan reaffirms its strong commitment to the one-China principle and firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan is deeply concerned about the evolving situation across the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability. The world is already reeling from a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilizing implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security, and the economy. Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful resolution of issues by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and bilateral agreements. The people of Pakistan share the Chinese people’s feelings and sentiments and support Chinese sovereignty.

It is hoped that the U.S. will understand Chinese feelings and public sentiments and avoid any further confrontation. The Chinese people are by their nature peace-loving and have demonstrated restraint and patience during the last four decades, with China having not fought a single war throughout this period. China believes in the peaceful resolution of all disputes and differences through diplomatic and political means and has exercised the same in the past. China has been a net contributor to global stability and security throughout its history. However, if war is imposed on the country, China has the right to respond appropriately. China has already attained a certain level of development in all dimensions and has now reached a stage where it cannot be coerced so easily. World opinion supports China, believing that U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s actions are provocative and unjustified.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is a non-resident fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]

