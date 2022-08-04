Tsai Ing-wen's words confound right and wrong: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:22, August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday blasted Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's words for confusing right and wrong.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to a media query about the remarks Tsai made when meeting with Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ma noted that by making these remarks, Tsai whitewashed the "Taiwan independence" secessionist agenda as so-called "upholding democracy" while defaming the mainland's justified actions of safeguarding national security and territorial integrity as "military threats."

The current tensions across the Taiwan Strait originate from the collusion between "Taiwan independence" secessionists and external forces, Ma said. He added that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities actively solicit foreign support and deeply engage in provocative actions, and the United States has been constantly fueling the tensions in an attempt to use Taiwan to contain China.

There is no denying that the DPP authorities and the United States are the ones who seek to instigate cross-Strait confrontations, disrupt peace and stability across the Strait, and damage the interests of the Taiwan people, Ma said.

He warned Tsai and the DPP authorities that relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" will inevitably fail, and that "seeking independence by force" will only hasten their demise.

