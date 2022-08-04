Home>>
Those who offend China will be punished: Wang Yi
(People's Daily App) 13:32, August 04, 2022
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region was "a complete farce" and "those who play with fire will perish by it, and those who offend China will be punished."
He made the remarks during an ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cambodia on Wednesday.
