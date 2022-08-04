Political parties of various countries strongly oppose Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Political parties of various countries on Wednesday expressed strong opposition to the visit by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region, saying it severely violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Through messages received in various ways by the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the political parties also reiterated their adherence to the one-China principle, and urged the U.S. side to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs.

Ivan Melnikov, first deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), also first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma or the lower house of parliament, said Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region is an open provocation to China, it is contrary to a series of consensuses reached between the Chinese and U.S. governments, and is yet another example of how the U.S. side sabotages global stability.

Melnikov said the CPRF firmly supports the efforts made by the Chinese people in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The secretariat of Mazdoor Kisan Party of Pakistan released a statement to express serious concern over Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region, saying that the U.S. deeds of interfering in China's internal affairs are unacceptable. The statement also urged the U.S. side to earnestly comply with the three China-U.S. joint communiques and respect China's efforts in realizing national reunification.

The Funcinpec Party of Cambodia said that it is impossible for anyone, any force, to stop the historical trend that China will achieve national reunification. The party reiterated its adherence to the one-China principle and firm support to China's efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Communist Party of Egypt said it strongly condemns Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, fully supports the one-China principle, and believes that the Communist Party of China has the wisdom and ability to achieve victory from this crisis and defeat the insidious conspiracies of the U.S. side.

Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region violates the one-China policy, and is a provocative action that damages China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, posing a serious threat to regional security and stability, said Ahmed Majdalani, secretary-general of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, who also expressed firm opposition to other countries' interference in China's internal affairs.

Pelosi's move is a provocation by the U.S. side against China, and all progressive countries in the world should condemn it, said Tandai Chirau, Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) politburo member, deputy secretary for security, noting ZANU-PF supports the one-China principle and the Chinese side's actions to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Masonwabe Sokoyi, 2nd deputy secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape province, said that Pelosi insisted on making the visit to China's Taiwan region is an unjust act in violation of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

The progressive forces of the world, including the SACP, regard China as an example for various countries in the world and firmly support the one-China policy, Sokoyi added.

Luciana Santos, president of the Communist Party of Brazil, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a blatant violation of the commitments made by the U.S. side in the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

Taiwan has been an inseparable part of China since ancient times, Santos added, expressing firm opposition to the U.S. threat to world peace.

Victor Gorodeki Kot, general secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a grave provocation, which blatantly violates UN Resolution 2758 and the commitment of the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People's Republic of China and the United States of America.

The Communist Party of Argentina calls on the governments and people of all countries, as well as the political parties, trade unions and governmental organizations of Argentina, to speak out against the actions of the United States, said Kot.

The Hungarian Workers' Party said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would have serious consequences. Taiwan is a region of China, and recognizing the one-China principle is an important part of safeguarding world peace.

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a clear provocation and shows that the United States intends to put its will above international law and the United Nations, which is very dangerous to the international community.

Patrik Koebele, chairman of the German Communist Party, said Pelosi's sole purpose of visiting Taiwan is to provoke China. The whole world, including the United States, clearly knows and recognizes that there is only one China.

In addition, more than 60 political parties in more than 40 countries also expressed firm opposition to Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region, including the Workers' Party of Korea, the Mongolian Civil Will-Green Party, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist), the People's Movement of Tunisia, the Communist Party of Lebanon, the Communist Party of Swaziland, the AVANA party of Madagascar, the Communist Party of Chile, the Communist Party of Portugal and France's Solidarity and Progress Party, among other parties.

