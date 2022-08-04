Taiwan resident suspected of endangering national security detained in E China

Xinhua) 09:29, August 04, 2022

HANGZHOU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Yang Chih-yuan, a Taiwan resident suspected of engaging in separatist activities and endangering national security, was detained by the national security organ of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday.

Yang, born in Taichung in 1990, has long been advocating "Taiwan independence," and colluded with others to establish an illegal organization with the aim to "push for Taiwan to become a sovereign state and join the United Nations."

Having planned and carried out separatist activities for "Taiwan independence," Yang is suspected of crimes of splitting the country and inciting others to do so.

The national security organs will leverage legal weapons such as the Anti-Secession Law and the National Security Law to punish the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces in accordance with the law for their attempts to seek "Taiwan independence," resist reunification and undermine peace, said a national security official.

