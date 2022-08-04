China refutes German FM's wrong remarks over Taiwan question

August 04, 2022

China urges Germany to have an objective and accurate understanding of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at Wednesday's press briefing in response to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's remarks claiming that German will support the island of Taiwan if the Chinese mainland conducts military actions.

Hua said that Baerbock's remarks on the Taiwan Straits situation and the claims of "in violation of international law" made during the review conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons lack "common sense," and are also "inconsistent with the facts."

In fact, for some time now, some German politicians have made irresponsible remarks on China-related issues, and China has also promptly refuted them and has made it clear that we oppose them, Hua said.

The historical and legal facts which prove that the island of Taiwan is part of China and that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one and the same China shall never be altered by anyone or any force, Hua noted.

Some people are deliberately distorting the concept and confusing the public by comparing the Ukraine crisis with the Taiwan question. This is a serious interference in China's internal affairs, Hua said. "Violation of the one-China principle would undermine the overall development of bilateral relations.''

In December 1943, the Cairo Declaration was issued by the Chinese, US and British governments, stipulating that Japan should return to China all the territories it had stolen, including Northeast China, Taiwan and the Penghu Archipelago. The Potsdam Proclamation signed by China, the US and Britain in July 1945 (subsequently joined by the Soviet Union) stipulated that "The terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out."

There is one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971.

Many countries including Russia, Cuba and Pakistan have reaffirmed their positions of upholding the one-China principlefollowing the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The United Nations also reaffirmed its position of upholding the one-China principle.

