Pelosi's Taiwan visit has grave consequences: Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in Macao SAR

Xinhua) 09:20, August 04, 2022

MACAO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Wednesday that Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, in disregard of China's strong opposition and solemn representations, has grave consequences.

The visit has severely violated the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, seriously damaged the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, grossly infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and gravely undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, sending critically wrong signals to separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence," the office said.

Safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of over 1.4 billion Chinese people, said the office.

"Taiwan independence" is doomed to be a dead end, it said, adding that no individual and no force can stop China from achieving national reunification.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, the office said, pointing out that the one-China principle is an established international consensus and a basic norm governing international relations.

For a period of time, the U.S. side has been ramping up its efforts to play the "Taiwan card" with the attempt to use it to contain China, continuously distorted, blurred and hollowed out the one-China principle, thus bolstering "Taiwan independence" separatists, the office said.

The whole world now knows which side is breaking its own words, which side is stirring up trouble, and which side is taking unilateral actions to change the status quo of the Taiwan Strait, it said.

Regardless of how or when Pelosi, as the third highest-ranking official in the U.S. government, visits Taiwan, the move seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, undermining China-U.S. relations and creating an egregious political impact, the office noted.

The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests, over which there is no room for compromise, it said.

"We will never allow any room for 'Taiwan independence' forces in whatever form," the office said. "No one should underestimate the great resolve, firm will and strong capability of the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. As the one who provoked the current tensions, the U.S. has to bear all the serious consequences arising therefrom."

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)