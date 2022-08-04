Spokesperson says protests in Taiwan against Pelosi's visit righteous acts

August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed sincere appreciation of the protests staged by multiple political parties, groups and individuals in China's Taiwan region against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made these remarks in response to recent demonstrations by various segments of the society opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting national reunification in Taiwan to protest Pelosi's visit.

Describing these protests as righteous actions, Ma said they are motivated by a sense of greater good for the Chinese nation.

Such actions reflect a widespread public opinion in Taiwan to reject manipulation by external forces and to refuse to be held hostage by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, demonstrating the people's call for peace, development and well-being, Ma added.

The spokesperson said these protests exposed Pelosi's nefarious plots to whip up tensions across the Taiwan Strait and bring disaster to the Taiwan people, and denounced Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP authorities for colluding with foreign forces and making provocations in pursuit of "Taiwan independence."

