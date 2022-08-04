Spokesperson says protests in Taiwan against Pelosi's visit righteous acts
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed sincere appreciation of the protests staged by multiple political parties, groups and individuals in China's Taiwan region against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.
Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made these remarks in response to recent demonstrations by various segments of the society opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting national reunification in Taiwan to protest Pelosi's visit.
Describing these protests as righteous actions, Ma said they are motivated by a sense of greater good for the Chinese nation.
Such actions reflect a widespread public opinion in Taiwan to reject manipulation by external forces and to refuse to be held hostage by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, demonstrating the people's call for peace, development and well-being, Ma added.
The spokesperson said these protests exposed Pelosi's nefarious plots to whip up tensions across the Taiwan Strait and bring disaster to the Taiwan people, and denounced Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP authorities for colluding with foreign forces and making provocations in pursuit of "Taiwan independence."
Photos
Related Stories
- Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR condemns Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan
- SCO secretary-general comments on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- Pelosi changes status quo of Taiwan Straits with provocative visit, exposes US long-term miscalculation
- PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts joint exercises around Taiwan Island
- China to take resolute, strong, effective countermeasures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity: FM spokesperson
- Taiwan's return to motherland a historical inevitability: Chinese FM
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.