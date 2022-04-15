U.S. like Lord Voldemort in destroying international order

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

Since the founding of the United States, the country has repeatedly interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, including subverting their governments, and has always persisted in destabilizing the world as a hegemonist. Like Lord Voldemort, the U.S. has undermined world peace and stability. It has pursued interventionism and bullying by means such as meddling in the elections of other countries, overthrowing their governments, and even waging wars all over the world.

American history is in fact a history of warmongering, which is a fact recognized by the international community of nations. Americans have been at war 93 percent of the time since their country was founded in 1776. In the last decade alone, the U.S. has been involved in multiple conflicts, participated in regime changes in relevant countries, and repeatedly engaged in or manipulated “color revolutions” in some countries. As a result, political chaos, civil unrest, rising terrorism, and tense regional situations caused by the U.S. are pervasive across the world, especially in Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

