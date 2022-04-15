U.S. government’s disregard for human life exposes hypocrisy on human rights

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

After the Ukraine conflict broke out, the U.S. government, while calling on relevant sides to “stop the war,” nonetheless continued pouring fuel onto the flames by either fair or foul means.

On March 10, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a funding bill into law that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. According to a report by the New York Times in early March, the U.S. and its NATO allies in Europe supplied Ukraine with more than 17,000 anti-tank weapons in just six days.

Washington suggested that Poland hand over its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine and expressed that the U.S. government would actively consider making up the difference for Poland if following through on its offer. In the meantime, the U.S. also colluded with its allies to inflict maximum pressure on Russia, imposing thousands of devastating sanctions against Russia.

The U.S. government’s actions to further ignite the fire and then pour more fuel onto the flames has brought suffering to the Ukrainian people. The United Nations Refugee Agency said on March 31 that more than 4 million people had already fled Ukraine and an estimated 6.5 million people have meanwhile been displaced from their homes within the country’s borders.

The U.S. claims that the war in Ukraine should be stopped, but it has continuously provided weapons in support of its Ukrainian counterparts. This shows the hypocritical nature of the Americans. Washington, which labels itself as a “defender of world peace,” has instead exposed its double standards and hypocrisy on the issue of world peace.

