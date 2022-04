We Are China

Life under conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:01, April 15, 2022

Residents cook outdoors in Mariupol, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A resident rests outdoors in Mariupol, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Residents pass by a damaged vehicle in Mariupol, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Residents cook outdoors in Mariupol, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Residents cook outdoors in Mariupol, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Residents cook outdoors in Mariupol, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)