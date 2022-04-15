Home>>
Who is making a fortune out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
(People's Daily App) 08:39, April 15, 2022
A former official of the U.S. Department of Defense recently disclosed that many in the lobbying firms, the defense industry, and the Capitol are opening champagne bottles for celebration.What are they celebrating for?
The U.S is protracting the Russia-Ukraine conflict in order to make a great fortune,by fair means or foul.
