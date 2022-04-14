Home>>
South African speaker appointed to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict
(Xinhua) 13:21, April 14, 2022
CAPE TOWN, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has appointed Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, to its task force to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, South Africa's parliament said on Wednesday.
The appointment was made after the global organization of national parliaments adopted a resolution to form a task team to engage the parliaments of Russia and Ukraine, thereby joining forces with other mediating parties to end the conflict.
In a statement, South Africa's parliament urged parliaments of other countries to "actively seek peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue, mediation and diplomacy."
Established in 1889, the IPU has 178 member parliaments.
