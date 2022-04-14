Ukraine internally relocates more than 250 enterprises

April 14, 2022

KIEV, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday that his government has relocated more than 250 enterprises from the conflict-affected areas to safer places inside the country, the cabinet's press service reported.

Out of these companies, 121 are already fully operational in the new location, Shmyhal said.

Another 430 manufacturing companies will move their facilities to safer regions with the government assistance soon, he added.

Besides, the government has allocated some 200 million hryvnias (about 6.8 million U.S. dollars) to employers who hire internally displaced persons, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine started a major program to relocate its enterprises amid the conflict with Russia in mid-March.

The United Nations has estimated that more than 7 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to the conflict.

