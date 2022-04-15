U.S. spends big on military biological research in Ukraine: Russian military

Xinhua) 08:32, April 15, 2022

MOSCOW, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Washington has spent more than 350 million U.S. dollars "in recent years alone" on projects of the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU), including on military biological programs, the Russian military said Thursday.

The STCU distributed grants for research in the interests of the Pentagon, including in the field of biological weapons, said Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

From 2014 to 2022, the STCU implemented more than 500 research projects in some post-Soviet countries, he said.

Many of them were aimed at studying potential agents of biological weapons and pathogens of economically significant infections, he added.

