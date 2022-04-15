Ukrainian FM, U.S. secretary of state discuss new military aid for Ukraine

KIEV, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had discussed new military aid for Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation.

"In our new call, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I discussed the next military aid package for Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted.

During the talks, the Ukrainian and the U.S. parties also coordinated their positions on further sanctions which will be imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine, Kuleba said.

He also thanked the United States for its "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration would provide Ukraine with an additional 800 million U.S. dollars worth of military aid due to what Washington anticipated to be a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

