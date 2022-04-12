U.S. rakes in huge fortune by profiteering from wars around the world

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

After the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, the U.S. has constantly poured fuel on the fire in Ukraine and has continuously provided weapons to the country. With the Ukraine crisis, the U.S. and the U.S. military-industrial complex have raked in enormous profits, being among the biggest winners.

According to a report recently released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as the largest arms exporter globally, the U.S. and its military-industrial complex, are in a position to reap more profits from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The stock prices of major American arms manufacturers also attests to this report.

Between Feb. 24 and March 28, Lockheed Martin, the world’s top weapons manufacturer, saw its stock price surge over 13 percent, while the stock price of Northrop Grumman, an American multinational aerospace and defense technology company, increased by more than 13.4 percent. Moreover, the stock price of General Dynamics rose by more than 10 percent during the same period.

The U.S. has been constantly increasing tension during the Ukraine crisis, being the one likely not to be happy seeing an end to the crisis. By doing so, Washington wants nothing but to make a profit from the conflict and maintain U.S. hegemony around the world.

The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine “has the champagne corks quietly popping in the Pentagon, on K Street, in the defense industry, and throughout the halls of Congress,” wrote Franklin C. Spinney, a former military analyst for the Pentagon, in a recent commentary.

The U.S. has launched a series of wars around the world, including the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the Afghanistan War and the Iraq War. All parties that were involved in the wars paid a price, except for the U.S. military-industrial complex, which raked in huge profits by plunging people in other countries into an abyss of misery. Washington is indeed a “bloodsucker” which makes a great deal of money from all over the world by taking advantage of wars and conflicts.

Related:

U.S. side initiator of Ukraine crisis

U.S. an evil backstage manipulator behind worldwide turmoil

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)