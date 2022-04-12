63 percent of Americans rate U.S. economy as bad: poll

People walk on Times Square in New York, the United States, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A whopping 63 percent of Americans rated the U.S. economy as bad, with 86 percent saying it was because of inflation, closely followed by gas prices at 82 percent, showed a new CBS News poll released on Sunday.

In terms of lowering gas prices, the majority of the respondents, at 65 percent, believed that the government "can do more."

In addition, "pocketbook issues -- the economy and inflation -- rank as top priorities for Americans," said the survey, noting that "Mr. (Joe) Biden continues to get low marks on handling them."

