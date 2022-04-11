U.S. an evil backstage manipulator behind worldwide turmoil

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

After the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted, the US government has continued sending weapons to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia, and “fanning the flames.”

If Washington really cares about the Ukrainian people, it should try to promote peace rather than continuing to provide weapons. The US has constantly poured fuel on the flames, fully exposing its ugliness in its attempt to maintain worldwide hegemony through the intensification of conflicts.

Reflecting on history reveals that the US has exported turmoil overseas and sought private gains from such moves with a high degree of proficiency. Since the United States of America declared its independence on July 4, 1776, there has only been a period of less than 20 years in the country’s 240-year history that has passed without it engaging in a war.

From the end of World War II in 1945 all the way to 2001, of the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions of the world, 201 were initiated by the US, accounting for 81 percent of the total number, according to incomplete statistics.

After World War II, the US and NATO have continually created chaos all over the world, whether through direct invasion or indirect intervention, including those in Guatemala, Cuba, Vietnam, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nicaragua, Iraq, the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria.

There is a trace of the US in almost every dispute and conflict that has happened around the world. It is fair to say that the Americans are the ones behind the world’s turmoil.

The US has never cared about world peace and development. Instead, Washington frequently provokes unrest as a political game for the country to seek gains and pursue its own selfish interests.

US side initiator of Ukraine crisis

