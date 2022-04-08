Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN General Assembly adopts resolution to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The following are the latest developments:

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday that allows the assembly to suspend the Russian Federation's membership in the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.

The draft resolution, "Suspension of the rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council," obtained 93 "yes" votes and 24 "no" votes from the 193-member General Assembly. A total of 58 countries abstained. Eighteen countries did not participate in the voting.

China voted against the move pushed by the United States.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine wants to get part of the funds from the seized Russian assets in the West within the next six months.

"A working group has been set up. It is already actively working in several areas. The first is the seizure of Russian assets in the West and the transfer of these funds to Ukraine," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that the draft agreement submitted by Ukraine on Wednesday demonstrated a shift in Kiev's negotiating positions.

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian side presented its draft agreement to the negotiating team. It showed a departure from key provisions which were presented at the meeting in Istanbul on March 29," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement citing Lavrov.

According to the minister, the previous document clearly stated that Ukraine's security guarantees would not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol, but this principle was absent in the revised draft.

