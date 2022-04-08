ICRC helps evacuate 1,000 from Ukraine's Mariupol

Xinhua) 09:32, April 08, 2022

KIEV, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 1,000 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine's conflict-affected city of Mariupol in the eastern Donetsk area with assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the ICRC said.

The ICRC team has led a convoy of buses and private cars with civilians to enable them safely leave Mariupol to Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the ICRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ICRC remains ready to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol and other cities, it said.

Separately, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram that 4,892 people were evacuated from conflict-affected areas in Ukraine on Wednesday.

