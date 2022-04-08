Home>>
ICRC helps evacuate 1,000 from Ukraine's Mariupol
(Xinhua) 09:32, April 08, 2022
KIEV, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 1,000 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine's conflict-affected city of Mariupol in the eastern Donetsk area with assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the ICRC said.
The ICRC team has led a convoy of buses and private cars with civilians to enable them safely leave Mariupol to Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the ICRC said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ICRC remains ready to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol and other cities, it said.
Separately, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram that 4,892 people were evacuated from conflict-affected areas in Ukraine on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine's new draft agreement different to document proposed in Istanbul: Russian FM
- Ukraine conflict, climate action play major role in Canada's 2022 budget
- Ukraine wants to get part of funds from seized Russian assets: PM
- Russia-Ukraine conflict complicates ECB's rate hike considerations
- Russia-Ukraine conflict exposes West’s double standards on humanitarianism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.