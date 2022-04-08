Home>>
Ukraine wants to get part of funds from seized Russian assets: PM
(Xinhua) 08:18, April 08, 2022
KIEV, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine wants to get part of the funds from the seized Russian assets in the West within the next six months, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.
"A working group has been set up. It is already actively working in several areas. The first is the seizure of Russian assets in the West and the transfer of these funds to Ukraine," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
Ukraine is working separately with several countries on the issue, Shmyhal said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia-Ukraine conflict exposes West’s double standards on humanitarianism
- China urges restraint, probe of Bucha incident in Ukraine
- Commentary: U.S. profits from Ukraine crisis at the cost of European allies
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Talks continue, more U.S. sanctions on Russia
- China calls for restraint surrounding Bucha incident
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.