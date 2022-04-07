China calls for restraint surrounding Bucha incident

Xinhua) 10:13, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China calls on all parties to practice restraint and avoid making groundless accusations before the investigation into the Bucha incident concludes, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"The reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha are deeply disturbing. The truth and cause of the incident must be ascertained," Zhao told a regular news briefing.

Media reports state that at least 280 people, including children, were found dead in Bucha, a town outside Kiev. The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday refuted Kiev's accusation of the killing of civilians in the settlement of Bucha.

Zhao said that China pays close attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the suffering of civilians.

"Humanitarian issues should not be politicized and any charge should be based on facts," he said.

China supports all proposals and measures to ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and will work with the international community to prevent any harm to civilians, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)