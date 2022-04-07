African refugees see racial bias as U.S. welcomes Ukrainians: AP

Xinhua) April 07, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Xinhua) -- As the United States prepares to welcome tens of thousands of Ukrainians leaving their country due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Washington continues to deport African and Caribbean refugees back to their homelands, which many African refugees see as racial bias, according to a recent report by The Associated Press.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians leaving their country, granted Temporary Protected Status to another 30,000 already in the United States, and halted Ukrainian deportations, said the report on Friday.

However, African refugees were seriously concerned over the swift expulsions of Haitian refugees, and the frosty reception African and Middle Eastern refugees have faced in western Europe, "compared with how those nations have enthusiastically embraced displaced Ukrainians," it added.

This has also made Cameroonian advocates strengthen their calls for humanitarian relief, as they protested in front of the Washington residence of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the offices of leading members of Congress this month, the report mentioned.

It also noted that the Department of Homeland Security has declined to respond to the complaints of racism in American immigration policy.

